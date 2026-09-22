SSC CGL 2026 City Intimation Slip Released: Check Steps To Download, Admit Card Details

SSC CGL 2026 Exam City Slip Out: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination city intimation slip 2026. Candidates who registered for the SSC CGL exam can only download their exam slip from the official portal, ssc.gov.in. The city slip is an important document containing the name of the city allotted to the candidate that allows applicants to make their travelling arrangements well in advance so that there is no last minute hassle.

It is important for candidates to note that the advance city slip is not a SSC CGL admit card 2026, it is just an advance information for the allotment of the city where the examination is going to take place. Candidates are required to enter their login details such as registration number and password to download their exam city slip.

The commission will conduct the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2026 from September 30 to October 30, 2026 in a computer based test mode.

SSC CGL City Intimation Slip 2026: Steps to Download

The SSC CGL 2026 city slip is officially out, candidates can follow the steps below to download the same.

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the top of the homepage, click on the login or register option.

Step 3: Once clicked on the link, a new login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the required login details such as registration number, password and captcha code.

Step 5: Now under the exam centre, click on SSC CGL exam 2026.

Step 6: The SSC CGL exam city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen.

Download the city slip and make the travel arrangements accordingly.

SSC CGL 2026 Exam City Slip: Details Mentioned

The SSC CGL city slip contains the following information, candidates must cross-check all details carefully.

Name of the Candidate

Roll Number

Registration Number

Exam City Name

Scheduled Date of Exam

Shift Timing

Reporting Instructions

SSC CGL Exam 2026: What's Next

Now that the CGL exam city slip has been released, the next step in the process is the release of the admit card by the commission. The SSC CGL hall ticket will be released three to four days before the exam date. Once released candidates must take a printout of their admit card and carry it on the day of the examination.