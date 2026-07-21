SSC General Duty Constable Result 2026 Expected Soon: Here's How To Download

The SSC GD Constable Result 2026 is expected to be announced soon by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Computer-Based Examination (CBE) will be able to check their results online once the link is activated. The commission is also expected to release the category-wise cutoff marks and merit list. Earlier, SSC published the provisional answer key and invited objections from candidates.

Candidates who qualify in the written examination will proceed to the next stages of the recruitment process.

How to Download SSC GD Result 2026?

Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Click on the Result tab available on the homepage.

Select the SSC GD Constable Result 2026 link.

Log in using the One-Time Registration (OTR) ID and password, if required.

View the result or download the merit list PDF.

Save a copy of the result for future reference.

SSC GD Constable 2026 Selection Process

The SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2026 is being conducted to fill 25,487 vacancies in various Central Armed Police Forces and other organisations, including the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles.

The recruitment process consists of the following stages:

Computer-Based Examination (CBE)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Physical Standard Test (PST)

Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

Only candidates who qualify in the written examination will be eligible to appear for the PET and PST.

Candidates should verify the details mentioned in their result carefully and retain a copy for use during the subsequent stages of the recruitment process.