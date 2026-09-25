Advertisement

SSC Combined Graduate Level Exam 2026: 10,731 Vacancies, Check Posts With Most Seats

SSC Combined Graduate Level Exam 2026: The vacancies include key posts such as Central Excise Inspector, Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, Assistant Section Officer, and Upper Division Clerk (UDC).

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
SSC Combined Graduate Level Exam 2026: 10,731 Vacancies, Check Posts With Most Seats
SSC CGL Exam 2026: The highest number of vacancies are for Central Excise Inspector posts.
Promo Banner

SSC Combined Graduate Level Exam 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday released the tentative vacancy details for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026. The examination will be conducted to fill a total of 10,731 Group B and Group C posts across central government departments and ministries. The vacancies include key posts such as Central Excise Inspector, Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, Assistant Section Officer, and Upper Division Clerk (UDC).

SSC CGL 2026: Vacancy Breakup Category-Wise

Of the total 10,731 tentative vacancies, 4,412 are for the unreserved category, 1,715 for Scheduled Castes (SC), 804 for Scheduled Tribes (ST), 2,772 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), and 1,028 for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

Central Excise Inspector Has Highest Number Of Vacancies

Among the various posts, Central Excise Inspector has the highest number of vacancies, with 2,366 posts proposed under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

SSC Combined Graduate Level Exam 2026: Check complete vacancy details

Other major vacancies include 1,400 Tax Assistant posts; 875 Auditor posts under the Department of Defence, Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA); 841 Tax Assistant posts under the Department of Revenue, CBIC; 668 Assistant Section Officer posts in the Central Secretariat Service; and 595 Income Tax Inspector posts.

There are also several vacancies under the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), including 504 Assistant Accounts Officer posts in the State Cadre, 504 Assistant Audit Officer posts in the State Cadre, and 513 Assistant Audit Officer posts in the Central Cadre.

SSC CGL 2026: Vacancies For Major Posts

  • Central Excise Inspector: 2,366
  • Tax Assistant: 1,400
  • Assistant Section Officer, Central Secretariat Service: 668
  • Income Tax Inspector: 595
  • Tax Assistant, CBIC: 841
  • Assistant Accounts Officer, CAG State Cadre: 504
  • Assistant Audit Officer, CAG State Cadre: 504
  • Assistant Audit Officer, CAG Central Cadre: 513

The Commission has stated that it does not compile state-wise or region-wise vacancy data.

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
SSC Combined Graduate Level Exam 2026, Ssc Cgl 2026 Vacancy Details, SSC Combined Graduate Level Vacancies
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com