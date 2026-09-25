SSC Combined Graduate Level Exam 2026: 10,731 Vacancies, Check Posts With Most Seats

SSC Combined Graduate Level Exam 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday released the tentative vacancy details for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026. The examination will be conducted to fill a total of 10,731 Group B and Group C posts across central government departments and ministries. The vacancies include key posts such as Central Excise Inspector, Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, Assistant Section Officer, and Upper Division Clerk (UDC).

SSC CGL 2026: Vacancy Breakup Category-Wise

Of the total 10,731 tentative vacancies, 4,412 are for the unreserved category, 1,715 for Scheduled Castes (SC), 804 for Scheduled Tribes (ST), 2,772 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), and 1,028 for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

Central Excise Inspector Has Highest Number Of Vacancies

Among the various posts, Central Excise Inspector has the highest number of vacancies, with 2,366 posts proposed under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

SSC Combined Graduate Level Exam 2026: Check complete vacancy details

Other major vacancies include 1,400 Tax Assistant posts; 875 Auditor posts under the Department of Defence, Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA); 841 Tax Assistant posts under the Department of Revenue, CBIC; 668 Assistant Section Officer posts in the Central Secretariat Service; and 595 Income Tax Inspector posts.

There are also several vacancies under the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), including 504 Assistant Accounts Officer posts in the State Cadre, 504 Assistant Audit Officer posts in the State Cadre, and 513 Assistant Audit Officer posts in the Central Cadre.

SSC CGL 2026: Vacancies For Major Posts

Central Excise Inspector: 2,366

Tax Assistant: 1,400

Assistant Section Officer, Central Secretariat Service: 668

Income Tax Inspector: 595

Tax Assistant, CBIC: 841

Assistant Accounts Officer, CAG State Cadre: 504

Assistant Audit Officer, CAG State Cadre: 504

Assistant Audit Officer, CAG Central Cadre: 513

The Commission has stated that it does not compile state-wise or region-wise vacancy data.