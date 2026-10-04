SSC General Duty Constable 2026 Result: Check Steps To Download, Previous Years' Trends

SSC GD Result 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the SSC General Duty (GD) Constable result 2026 soon. However, the commission is yet to announce the official release date. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their result from the official website, ssc.gov.in. The SSC GD Result 2026 will be released in a PDF format containing the roll numbers of all the applicants who qualified.

Candidates who will be shortlisted will move to the next stages of the recruitment process which is Physical Eligibility Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). Along with the SSC GD Result, a state-wise cut-off list is also released on the portal for the candidates to check. The SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 was conducted from April 27 to May 30, 2026 in an online Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

SSC General Duty 2026 Result: Steps to Download

The SSC is likely to announce the GD 2026 Result soon. Provided below are some steps through which applicants can access the result once released.

Step 1: Go to the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, click on the link titled "SSC GD Result 2026" on the homepage.

Step 3: Once the link is clicked upon a PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates can find their roll number using the shortcut key Ctrl+F.

The SSC GD 2026 scorecard will be released a few days after the result declaration on the official website.

SSC GD Result 2026: Past Years' Trends

The SSC GD Constable result 2026 will be released soon, meanwhile candidates can check the previous years' release date below:

Year Release Date 2025 June 17 2024 July 10 2023 April 8 2022 April 15 Following this a detailed medical examination will also be conducted for the applicants with a document verification round. Once all the process is over, the SSC releases the final merit list.