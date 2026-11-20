SSC JE 2026 Answer Key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer keys along with candidates' response sheets for the Junior Engineer (JE) Examination 2026. Candidates can access their response sheets and tentative answer keys for five papers: Civil and Structural Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science and Information Technology, and Physics (excluding Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering). They can download the documents from the Commission's official website, ssc.gov.in, using their registration number and password.

Direct link to access SSC JE 2026 answer key and response sheets

The Computer-Based Examination (CBE) for recruitment to Junior Engineer posts was conducted from November 2 to November 6 at various examination centres across the country.

The SSC has clarified that the sequence of questions and options displayed in the challenge module may differ from the sequence in which they appeared during the actual examination.

According to the Commission, this is because the sequence of questions and answers in the challenge module will remain the same for all candidates who appeared in a particular shift. During the actual examination, however, the sequence varied from one candidate to another. The answers selected by candidates during the examination will, however, be accurately reflected in the challenge module.

The SSC has also clarified that candidates can raise objections to questions only in the medium or language in which they selected and attempted the examination. However, they will also be able to view the questions in both Hindi and English.

For further details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed guidelines on the Challenge/Objection Management System issued by the Commission on April 10 and available on its official website.

SSC JE 2026: Objection Window Open From November 19 To 22

Candidates can submit representations or challenges against the tentative answer keys online from November 19, 6pm to November 22, 6pm. A fee of Rs 50 will be charged for each question or answer challenged.

The SSC has clearly stated that representations received after 6pm on November 22 will not be entertained under any circumstances. Challenges submitted through any mode other than the online portal will also not be accepted.

The Commission has further clarified that the saved question paper will be strictly for personal use and self-analysis. An undertaking to this effect has been included in the Challenge Management portal and will be displayed when candidates log in.

The response sheets and tentative answer keys will not be available after the specified time period. The SSC has also stated that individual requests for providing response sheets or tentative answer keys will not be entertained in the future under any circumstances.

The Commission added that the tentative answer key for the remaining paper, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, will be released separately after the examination for that paper is conducted.