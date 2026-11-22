SSC CHSL City Slip 2026: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to release the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) city intimation slip today, November 22, 2026. However, no official date has been confirmed by the commission. Once released, candidates who registered for the exam will be able to download the exam slip from the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The city slip will contain the name of the city allotted to the candidates for the examination. To access the exam city slip, applicants will be required to log in using their registration number and password. The early release of the city intimation slip helps candidates to make their travel and accommodation arrangements well in advance to avoid hassles.

Steps to Download the SSC CHSL Exam City Slip 2026

Provided below are steps to download the exam city slip:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the top of the homepage, click on the login or register option.

Step 3: Once the link is clicked upon, a new login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the required login details such as registration number, password and captcha code.

Step 5: Now under the exam centre, click on SSC CHSL exam 2026

Step 6: The SSC CHSL exam city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen.

Download the city slip and save it for future reference.

Details to Check

The SSC CHSL city slip contains the following information; candidates must verify all details carefully.

Name of the Candidate

Roll Number

Registration Number

Exam City Name

Scheduled Date of Exam

The SSC CHSL admit card will be released a few days before the exam date on the official portal.