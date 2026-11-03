Bihar Board 2027 Announces November Sent-Up Exam Schedule For Class 10, 12

Bihar Board sent-up Exam Schedule 2027: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the sent-up examination schedule for Matric and Intermediate exam 2027. As per the official timetable, the Intermediate exam will be conducted from November 19 to November 28, 2026 and the Matric sent-up exam will be held from November 23 to November 27, 2026.

Along with the theory exam date, the exam-conducting board has also released the class 10, 12 practical examination dates. Intermediate students will appear for their practical examination from November 30 to December 2, 2026, whereas the Matric practical exam will be conducted from November 28.

The exam will be held in two shifts, the first shift will take place from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second shift exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Students appearing for the sent-up examination will be provided with an additional time of 15 minutes, this time is granted to students for reading question paper and filling in the required details in the answer sheet.

The Bihar Board conducts the sent-up examination before the annual board examination to evaluate student's preparation. Appearing for the sent-up exam will help students to identify the exam pattern and areas where they need improvement before the actual board exam.

Students must note that if they are absent or fail to clear the exam then the admit cards will not be issued to them for the annual board examination. Those registered under the ex-student, compartmental and improvement categories are not required to appear for the sent-up examinations.

Students must reach their exam centre on time and follow the exam guidelines provided by the school for smooth exam conduct.