Bihar School Librarian Eligibility Test Dummy Admit card 2026 Out: Know Exam Details

Bihar SLET Dummy Admit Card 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar School Librarian Eligibility Test (SLET) dummy admit card today, November 2, 2026. Candidates who are appearing for the examination can now download their dummy admit card from the official website, sletregistration.cbrt.co.in.

Once downloaded, applicants are advised to check each detail mentioned on it thoroughly and in case of discrepancies in the dummy admit card, the correction window will remain open till November 5, 2026 for candidates to make necessary changes within the deadline.

To access the dummy admit card, candidates need to log in using their user ID and password.

Bihar SLET 2026 Dummy Admit Card: Steps to Download

Applicants can follow the steps below to download their dummy admit card from the portal.

Step 1: Visit the official website, sletregistration.cbrt.co.in.

Step 2: Now, log in to the portal using user ID and password.

Step 3: Look for the "Bihar SLET Dummy Admit Card" link.

Step 4: Download the dummy admit card.

Step 5: Verify the details and make corrections if necessary.

Step 6: Submit the changes.

Once the correction window closes, no changes will be accepted after that.

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Bihar SLET Dummy Admit card 2026: Details to Check

Provided below are the details that applicants must check after downloading their dummy admit card:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Registration number

Parent's name

Photograph

Signature

The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode and will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions.