Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Dummy Admit Card Out: Check Correction Window Details

BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2027: The Bihar school Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Board Dummy admit card 2027 for students appearing for the class 10th and 12th board examination. Students can download the admit card from the board's official website. Once students have downloaded their hall tickets they are advised to check each detail mentioned on it thoroughly.

The Bihar Board dummy admit card 2027 correction window will open today, November 1, 2026 and will remain active on the portal till November 7. In case of discrepancies in the hall ticket, students are requested to inform their respective school principal within the given deadline. The correction details will be submitted online via the school authorities.

Bihar Board Dummy Admit Card 2027: Official Portals

Provided below are the official websites from where the Class 10th and 12th students can download their Bihar Board hall ticket.

Matric Bihar Board Dummy Admit Card (Class 10th): exam.biharboardonline.org

Bihar Board Intermediate Dummy Hall Ticket (Class 12th): intermediate.biharboardonline.com

Students and school principals can download the admit card from these above websites.

Bihar Board Dummy Hall Ticket 2027: Steps to Download

Check the steps below to download the Matric and Intermediate dummy admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website: exam.biharboardonline.org, intermediate.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the link tilled, Bihar Board Dummy Admit Card 2027.

Step 3: Once the link is clicked upon, enter the required login credentials.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: The dummy admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the hall ticket and verify the details.

Students must carefully verify their particulars such as name, parent's name, registration number, date of birth, school name and code, exam name, subject codes etc.

However, the exam-conducting board has clarified that a complete change in student's name, father's and mother's name will not be permitted.