Andhra Pradesh SSC 2027 Exam Fees: Check Payment Dates And Late Charges

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh, has announced the fee payment schedule for the Class 10 (SSC) examinations 2027. The exams are scheduled to be held in March 2027 in pen-and-paper mode.

Schools can start paying the examination fees from November 11. The schedule applies to regular and once-failed candidates appearing for the SSC, Open School Secondary Certificate (OSSC) and vocational examinations.

Candidates can pay the fee without a late charge until November 25. Those who miss this deadline will have to pay an additional amount, which can go up to Rs 500.

AP SSC Exam 2027: Fee Payment Dates

The board has announced the following payment schedule:

Payment period Dates late fees Without late fee November 11-25, 2026 Nil First late-fee window November 26-December 2 Rs 50 Second late-fee window December 3-9 Rs 200 Third late-fee window December 10-15 Rs 500

AP SSC Exam Fee Details

The examination fee will depend on the number of subjects a student is appearing for.

All subjects or more than three subjects: Rs 125

Rs 125 Up to three subjects: Rs 110

Rs 110 Vocational candidates: Additional Rs 60

Additional Rs 60 Underage candidates seeking age relaxation: Rs 300

How To Pay The AP SSC Exam Fee?

School heads will be responsible for checking student details and completing the fee payment process. They can follow these steps:

Visit the official website, bse.ap.gov.in. Log in using the school's user ID and password. Check and verify the details of students appearing for the examination through the UDISE+ login. Pay the examination fee through the school login. Pay the additional vocational and age-condonation charges, wherever applicable.

Important Instructions For Schools

The Directorate has also issued some instructions for schools:

Online payment: Fees must be paid through the official website. Payments through the Comprehensive Financial Management System (CFMS) or bank challans will not be accepted.

Fees must be paid through the official website. Payments through the Comprehensive Financial Management System (CFMS) or bank challans will not be accepted. No extension: The Directorate has said that the payment deadlines will not be extended.

The Directorate has said that the payment deadlines will not be extended. Public holidays: If a payment deadline falls on a public holiday, the next working day may be considered.

If a payment deadline falls on a public holiday, the next working day may be considered. Student details: School heads must verify student information before making the payment.

School heads must verify student information before making the payment. No manual submission: Schools do not need to submit Manual Nominal Rolls (MNRs) to the Deputy Educational Officer, District Educational Officer or Board of Secondary Education.

Schools have been advised not to wait until the last date to pay the fees. Completing the process early will help avoid website traffic and payment delays. The late fee increases to Rs 500 during the final payment window, so schools should follow the schedule carefully.