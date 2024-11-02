SSC GD 2025 Application Correction Window To Open On November 5, Check Details

SSC GD 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will open the correction window for the SSC GD Constable Exam 2025 on November 5. Candidates who have registered for the posts can make modifications by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in. The application modification window will be available until November 7. The examination is scheduled to be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode in January or February 2025.

The official notification states: "A candidate will be allowed to correct and re-submit their modified/corrected Online Application Form up to two times during the 'Window for Application Form Correction'. If a mistake is made in the updated application, the candidate will be allowed to re-submit one additional modified/corrected Online Application Form after making the necessary corrections/modifications. No further corrections in the application form will be permitted under any circumstances."

SSC GD Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed the 10th grade from a recognized board or university before January 1, 2025.

Age Limit: Candidates should be between 18 and 23 years of age as of January 1, 2025.

Application Fees

Fee: Rs 100

Exemptions: Female candidates, candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) are exempt from paying the fee.

Total Vacancies

The recruitment aims to fill 39,481 positions. Selected candidates will serve as General Duty Constables in various forces:

Border Security Force (BSF): 15,654 posts

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): 7,145 posts

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): 11,541 posts

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): 819 posts

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): 3,017 posts

Assam Rifles (AR): 1,248 posts

Secretariat Security Force (SSF): 35 posts

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB): 22 posts