Uttar Pradesh Schools Closed Till January 5 Amid Severe Cold Wave

UP Schools Closed: The Uttar Pradesh government has once again ordered the closure of all schools up to Class 12 across the state until January 5, as the intense cold wave remains unabated and continues to disrupt normal life. The directive applies to schools affiliated with the CBSE, ICSE, and the Uttar Pradesh Board.

The decision follows instructions from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, issued in view of persistent cold wave conditions, dense fog, and concerns over the safety of students.

Earlier, on December 29, the Uttar Pradesh government had ordered the closure of schools up to Class 12 across the state until January 1, 2026, citing severe cold wave conditions. That order was also applicable to CBSE, ICSE, and UP Board schools.

"The safety of children is paramount during the cold wave, and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated," he said.

Students and parents have been advised to stay in touch with school authorities for updates regarding the reopening of schools.

Schools Closed Across These States

Pre-Primary: November 26, 2025, to February 28, 2026

Classes 1 to 8: December 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026

Classes 9 to 12: December 11, 2025, to February 22, 2026

Winter vacation from January 1 to January 15, 2026.

School timings have already been revised to 9:30 am to 3:30 pm due to cold conditions.

Schools closed from December 25, 2025, to January 5, 2026.

Most schools are expected to reopen in the first week of January 2026.

Winter vacation from December 24, 2025, to January 4, 2026.

Schools will reopen on January 5.

With weather conditions remaining unpredictable, authorities have stressed that student safety will continue to guide decisions on school closures and reopening dates in the days ahead.