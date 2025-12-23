School Assembly News Headlines (December 24): Top National, World, Sports And Business News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (December 24): Morning is the right time to update yourself on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying informed about national, international, sports and education news sharpens your thinking and helps you become an aware and responsible citizen. Here is a quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines on December 24, 2025.

Top National Headlines (December 24)

For Mumbai Civic Polls, BJP Ups Eknath Shinde's Seat Offer To 90, He Wants 20 More

India's 'Baahubali' Rocket To Launch Heaviest-Ever Satellite On December 24 At 8:45 AM

IIT Delhi Researchers Develop AI Agent Capable Of Conducting Real Experiments

Jnanpith Awardee Hindi Author Vinod Kumar Shukla Dies At 89

Video: Madhya Pradesh Minister Finds New Road Crumbling Under Her Feet

40 Cops Hurt As Groups Clash For 2nd Straight Day In Assam's Karbi Anglong

Five Labourers From UP Die of Suffocation At Haryana Resort

India Announces Rs 4,000 Crore Reconstruction Package To Rebuild Sri Lanka

Top World Headlines (December 24)

'Don't Object To India Action If...' Pak Leader Slams Own Country Over Kabul

"Missiles Not Far Away": Pak Leader Provokes India Over Bangladesh's Sovereignty

Russian Man Kills Ex-Wife At Dubai Hotel Over Suspicion She Worked As Escort

"This Isn't India": Row Erupts After New Zealand Far-Right Group Halts Sikh Procession With Haka

NASA May Have Detected Oldest Stars In Universe Formed After Big Bang

Man Accused In Rs 13,000-Crore Drug Smuggling Case Extradited From UAE

Top Sports Headlines (December 24)

Last-Minute Drama In Karnataka Ahead Of Virat Kohli's Vijay Hazare Trophy Return, Venue Changed

Pakistan To Lodge Complaint Against India U19 Players With ICC. Here's Why

Video: Pakistan Fans Hurl Boos At India U19 Players. How Vaibhav Suryavanshi Reacted

"Like Choosing K Srikkanth Over Sunil Gavaskar": Ex-India Star Calls Out BCCI's Shubman Gill Move For T20 World Cup

Top Business News (December 24)