Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2020 Admit Cards Today

Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2020 admit card will be released today

Sainik School Society will release admit cards for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2020. The admit card for the entrance test will be released on the Sainik School Society's official website. The admit cards will be released for all applicants except for girl candidates of Sainik Schools in Bijapur, Chandrapur, Ghorakhal, Kalikiri and Kodagu.

Sainik School Society recently re-opened application portal only for girl students for admission to Sainik Schools at Bijapur (Karnataka), Chandrapur (Maharashtra), Ghorakhal (Uttarakhand), Kalikiri (Andhra Pradesh), and Kodagu (Karnataka). The application process for girl students will conclude on December 6.

The admit cards for girl students will be available for download from December 11, 2019.

The AISSEE 2020 admit cards will be available for download on candidate's login at the website 'sainikschooladmission.in'.

The entrance examination is held for admission to classes 6 and 9. Sainik School earlier admitted only boys between the ages of 10 to 12 years for class 6 and between the ages of 13 to 15 years for class 9, but the admission is now open for girl students too in selected Sainik schools.

The written exam will be conducted on January 5, 2020. The medium of examination for class 6 entrance exam will be English, Hindi, and the recognized official language of the state of student's residence. The entrance exam question paper for class 9 will be set only in English.

The written examination for class 6 will be of 300 marks and for class 9 will be of 400 marks.

