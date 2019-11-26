Sainik School Re-Opens Application Window Only For Girl Students

Sainik School has re-opened application window only for girl students

Sainik School Society has opened application portals only for girl students for admission to Sainik Schools at Bijapur (Karnataka), Chandrapur (Maharashtra), Ghorakal (Uttarakhand), Kalikiri (Andhra Pradesh), and Kodagu (Karnataka). The application portal opens today and will close on December 6, 2019. Sainik School Society had, earlier, concluded the application process for All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) on October 31, 2019.

All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE) is held to select students for admission to class 6 and class 9. AISSEE 2020 will be held on January 5, 2020.

Girl students can apply for AISSEE 2020 through the official website, 'sainikschooladmission.in'. For admission to Class 6, child should be between 10 and 12 years, and for admission to Class 9, child should be between 13 and 15 years as on March 31, 2020.

The registration fee for AISSEE is Rs. 400 for General category and Defence category students and Rs. 250 for SC, ST category candidates.

The entrance exam will be OMR-based. The prescribed marks for class 6 entrance test id 300 and for class 9 entrance test is 400.

Admission of girl students in Sainik schools is a recent phenomenon. In 2017, there were reports of government considering opening doors of Sainik School for girl students. Soon after, Sainik School Lucknow allowed girl students to apply for entrance exam for the first time and admitted first batch of girl students in the 2018 academic session.

