Sainik School Admit Card Released. Direct Download Link Here

Sainik School admit card 2020: AISSEE 2020 admit card released @ sainikschooladmission.in

Sainik School admit card 2020: Sainik School Society has released the admit cards for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2020. The Sainik School admit card for the entrance test which is scheduled to be held on January 5 has been released on the Sainik School Society's official website, sainikschooladmission.in. The admit cards has been released for all applicants except for girl candidates of Sainik Schools in Bijapur, Chandrapur, Ghorakhal, Kalikiri and Kodagu.

"Admit cards are live for AISSEE 20-21 on candidate's login except for girl candidates of SS Bijapur, SS Chandrapur, SS Ghorakhal, SS Kalikiri and SS Kodagu," an official notice published on the official website said.

Sainik School admit card 2020: Direct link

Download your Sainik School admit card from the direct link given here:

Sainik School admit card 2020 direct link

(To download the Sainik School admit card, candidates would need to enter their application form number and password on the direct link given here.)

Sainik School Society recently re-opened application portal only for girl students for admission to Sainik Schools at Bijapur (Karnataka), Chandrapur (Maharashtra), Ghorakhal (Uttarakhand), Kalikiri (Andhra Pradesh), and Kodagu (Karnataka).

The application process for girl students will conclude on December 6.

The admit cards for girl students will be available for download from December 11, 2019.

"Admit card for girls can be downloaded from 11 December 2019 onwards," the official notice said.

The entrance examination is held for admission to classes 6 and 9. Sainik School earlier admitted only boys between the ages of 10 to 12 years for class 6 and between the ages of 13 to 15 years for class 9, but the admission is now open for girl students too in selected Sainik schools.

The medium of examination for class 6 entrance exam will be English, Hindi, and the recognized official language of the state of student's residence. The entrance exam question paper for class 9 will be set only in English.

The written examination for class 6 will be of 300 marks and for class 9 will be of 400 marks.

