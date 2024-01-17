All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination 2024 Admit Card Released, Check Steps To Download

AISSEE 2024: The examination is scheduled to be held on January 28.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2024. Candidates appearing in the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website by using their application number and date of birth. The examination is scheduled to be held on January 28 (Sunday).





Display of admit cards for All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) – 2024. Candidates can download their Admit Cards from the website https://t.co/wDOPtj8yZSpic.twitter.com/JvcoZDh6L9 — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) January 17, 2024

AISSEE-2024 is conducted for admission to classes 6 and 9, enabling students to join English medium residential schools affiliated with CBSE that prepare cadets for the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla (Pune), Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, and other Training Academies for officers. Currently, there are a total of 33 Sainik Schools across the country.



Direct link to download AISSEE admit card

Students seeking admission to Class 6 at Sainik schools must fall within the age range of 10 to 12 years as of March 31, 2023. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has granted approval for the establishment of 35 new Sainik Schools, which will operate in collaboration with NGOs, private schools, and state governments.

Admission for girls is open for Class 6, subject to the availability of vacancies.

The age criteria for female students are the same as those for boys. For admission to Class 9, candidates' age should be between 13 and 15 years as of March 31, 2024, and should have passed Class 8 from a recognised school.

