AISSEE 2024: Results For Sainik Schools Entrance Examination Out

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2024. Students who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website by entering their login details.

Candidates will be required to enter their application number (or DOB) and password for downloading their scorecards. Results of the exam are hosted on https://exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/.

The AISSEE 2024 examination was held on January 28, 2024, at 450 centres located in 185 cities across the country. The paper for admission to Class 6 was held from 2pm to 4.30pm, and for Class 9, from 2pm to 5pm.

AISSEE 2024 conducted for admission to classes 6 and 9, enabling students to join English medium residential schools affiliated with CBSE that prepare cadets for the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla (Pune), Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, and other Training Academies for officers. Currently, there are a total of 33 Sainik Schools across the country.

Students seeking admission to Class 6 at Sainik schools must fall within the age range of 10 to 12 years as of March 31, 2023. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has granted approval for the establishment of 35 new Sainik Schools, which will operate in collaboration with NGOs, private schools, and state governments.

Admission for girls is open for Class 6, subject to the availability of vacancies. The age criteria for female students are the same as those for boys. For admission to Class 9, candidates' age should be between 13 and 15 years as of March 31, 2024, and should have passed Class 8 from a recognised school.