Registrations For Sainik School Counselling 2024 To Close Soon, Check Details

The counselling process for admission to All India Sainik School will conclude on March 31, 2024 by 11:55 pm. Students who have qualified the exam can appear for the counselling process and fill the choice filling window by March 31.

The All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2024 was held on January 28, 2024, at 450 centres located in 185 cities across the country. The paper for admission to Class 6 was held from 2pm to 4.30pm, and for Class 9, from 2pm to 5pm.

AISSEE 2024 conducted for admission to classes 6 and 9, enabling students to join English medium residential schools affiliated with CBSE that prepare cadets for the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla (Pune), Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, and other Training Academies for officers. Currently, there are a total of 33 Sainik Schools across the country.

Students seeking admission to Class 6 at Sainik schools must fall within the age range of 10 to 12 years as of March 31, 2023. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has granted approval for the establishment of 35 new Sainik Schools, which will operate in collaboration with NGOs, private schools, and state governments.

Admission for girls is open for Class 6, subject to the availability of vacancies. The age criteria for female students are the same as those for boys. For admission to Class 9, candidates' age should be between 13 and 15 years as of March 31, 2024, and should have passed Class 8 from a recognised school.