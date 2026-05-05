RSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2026 Out: Download Link, Exam Schedule, Guidelines And Allowed Items

Rajasthan RSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card OUT: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Lab Assistant admit card for the Direct and Combined Direct Recruitment Examination 2026. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from today, May 5 through the official website - recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in, according to the official notice by the RSSB board.

The Direct and Combined Direct Recruitment Examination-2026 will be conducted as follows:

Laboratory Assistant (Geography): May 9, 11 am to 2 pm

Laboratory Assistant and Junior Laboratory Assistant (Science): May 10,

Paper 1: 10 am to 12 pm

Paper 2: 3 pm to 5 pm

How To Download RSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card?

Visit the official website: recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/rectlogingetadmitcard.

Click on the "Get Admit Card" option.

Select the relevant recruitment exam link.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Download and print your admit card.

Direct Download Link For RSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card

Instructions for Answer Sheet

After the exam, candidates will be given a carbon copy of their answer sheet, which they are allowed to keep. This copy should be preserved carefully until the final results are announced, as it may be required by the Board at a later stage. Not producing it when asked could lead to action against the candidate.

While marking answers, candidates should press firmly when filling the bubbles so that the responses are clearly visible on both the original sheet and its carbon copy.

Exam-Day Guidelines and Documents to Carry

Candidates must bring a printed copy of their e-admit card to the exam centre. Entry will only be allowed after proper verification with a valid original photo ID. The Aadhaar card is preferred, and it should clearly display the candidate's date of birth. If Aadhaar is unavailable, other IDs such as PAN card, passport, driving licence, or voter ID may be accepted in special cases.

In addition, candidates need to carry a recent passport-size colour photograph (2.5 cm * 2.5 cm) for each paper. The photograph should be original, taken within the last one month, and must not be edited or altered in any form.

Items Allowed and Not Allowed at the Exam Centre

Candidates are advised to carry only the essentials, as there is no facility to store personal belongings at the exam venue. Strictly prohibited items include watches, pens, water bottles, bags, wallets, geometry boxes, plastic pouches, calculators, log tables, and all electronic devices such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, scanners, and pen drives.

Study materials like books, notebooks, loose papers, slips, and even small items such as erasers, whiteners, or cardboard sheets are also not allowed. Carrying any kind of weapon or suspicious object will lead to strict action.

To avoid inconvenience, candidates should bring only their admit card, a valid ID proof, and the required photograph.