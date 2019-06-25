RSOS 10th Result 2019 Released. Direct Link Here

RSOS 10th result 2019 has been released on rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

RSOS result 2019: RSOS 10th result has been announced. The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) result for Class 10 students who appeared for exams recently will be able to downlaod their results now. The RSOS 10th resutls have been released on rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. According to reports, the RSOS 10th results are also expected on the private portal indiaresults.com, but the results have not been released there yet. A direct link has been provided in this story to access RSOS results. The candidates who had appeared for the Open School exam may download their results after entering their exam roll number.

RSOS 10th result 2019: Direct link

Download your RSOS 10th results from the direct link (of the official website) provided here:

RSOS 10th result 2019 direct link

RSOS 10th result 2019: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your RSOS 10th results:

Step 1: Click on the direct link of RSOS results provided above

Step 2: On next page open, enter your roll number

Step 3: Click submit

Step 4: Check your RSOS 10th result 2019 from next page.

The candidates may take a printout of the results appear on your gadget.

Before this, the RSOS 12th results were announced on May 30.

According to reports, the pass percentage for open school Class 12 students had improved this year. In RSOS Class 12 results this year, the overall pass percentage was 34.85 per cent which was 1.17 per cent more than the pass percentage recorded for Open School students last year.

