Rajasthan State Open School Class 10 Result Expected Soon

RSOS 10th result 2019 is expected soon on the official website

RSOS 10th Result 2019: Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) is expected to release class 10 result soon. Unofficial sources claim that the result will be released either today or tomorrow. The result will be released on the official RSOS website. Students would need their exam hall ticket number to check their open school 10th result. The result is expected to be declared in a press conference first and then released on the website.

RSOS has already released the result for class 12 open school students. This year the pass percentage for open school class 12 students improved. As per reports, the overall pass percentage this year was 34.85 per cent which was 1.17 per cent more than the pass percentage recorded for Open School students last year.

RSOS conducts board examinations twice a year - once in April-May and again in October-November. Students who fail to qualify in RSOS 10th exam this time will have the option to appear for their exam again in October-November.

The result for Class 10 regular students in Rajasthan was released on June 3, 2019. This year close to 11 lakh students appeared for the class 10th board exam. Out of these, 79.85 per cent students passed in the class 10 exams conducted by Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE).

Click here for more Education News