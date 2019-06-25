Rajasthan 10th Result: Open School (RSOS) 10th Result Today

RSOS 10th Result 2019 Expected Today: Check Here

Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) is likely to release class 10 result today. Though there isn't any official confirmation in this regard, sources claim the RSOS 10th results will be announced today. RSOS had announced the class 12 result on May 30. RSOS 10th result will be released on the official website rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSOS class 10th and class 12th exams are held twice a year-March-May, October-November. The said RSOS 10th result is of the exam held in March-May this year. Students who fail to qualify in RSOS 10th exam this time will have the option to appear for their exam again in October-November.

RSOS 10th Result (Link will be generated after result is out)

To download the RSOS 10th result, students need their exam hall ticket number. The result is expected to be declared in a press conference first and then released on the website.

RSOS 10th result will be announced from Jaipur through a presser, reportedly at 3 pm.

In the RSOS 12th result, the pass percentage has improved. As per reports, the overall pass percentage this year was 34.85 per cent which was 1.17 per cent more than the pass percentage recorded for Open School students last year.

Meanwhile the result for Class 10 regular students in Rajasthan was released on June 3, 2019. This year close to 11 lakh students appeared for the class 10th board exam. Out of these, 79.85 per cent students passed in the class 10 exams conducted by Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE).

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.