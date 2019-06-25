Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) 10th Result Today: What's Next?

In RSOS 12th result, 34.85% students have passed.

Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) will announce the class 10th result today. RSOS had announced the class 12th result 25 days before on May 30. The result will be released on the official website of the RSOS. Candidates need their roll number to check the RSOS 10th result. Candidates should download the online result copy. Original document and mark sheet of the 10th result will be issued to candidates immediately after the results are announced.

RSOS conducts the exams twice a year. Candidates those who do not qualify the exam this time can appear for the next exam which will be held in October-November.

In the class 12 exam this year, 34.85% students have passed. Last year the 33.95% pass percentage was registered by open schools in the annual higher secondary exam. This year, Prakram Singh Shekhawat has secured first rank among the boys and Venus Bishnoi has secured first rank among girls. The first rank among boys will be awarded Eklavya award and among girls will be given Meera award. Both the awards come with a prize money of Rs. 21,000.

RSOS is the board for private students of secondary and sr. secondary school level in Rajasthan. The board was set up in 2005 by the Government of Rajasthan as an autonomous organization under the Rajasthan Institute Registration Act 1958. The board provides school education to not just private candidates but also to women and youth in rural areas, SC, ST, differently abled persons and other people who for some reason have not been able to complete their school education under the formal system of education.

