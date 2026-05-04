Railway NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card 2026 OUT, Direct Download Link Here

The RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026 has been officially released by the Railway Recruitment Board on May 3, 2026. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the CBT 1 exam on 7th May can now download their hall ticket from the official website, rrb.digialm.com. Over 63 lakh candidates registered for the exam.

The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the exam hall and contains key details like exam date, shift timing, and exam centre. Candidates must download it using their registration number and date of birth.

Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket

How to Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026?

Visit the official RRB website or rrb.digialm.com

Click on the NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card link (CEN 07/2025)

Select the respective RRB region

Enter the registration number and date of birth

Submit the details and download the admit card

Take a printout for exam day use

Details Mentioned on RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026

After downloading the Railway NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card 2026, candidates must carefully verify all the information mentioned on it. Any error may lead to issues on the exam day.

Important details include candidate's name, roll number, registration number, exam date and time, exam centre, reporting time, category, photograph, and signature.

In case of any discrepancy, candidates should immediately contact the concerned RRB region.

RRB NTPC UG Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof and a passport-size photograph to the exam centre. Entry will not be allowed without these documents.

It is important to reach the exam centre well before the reporting time to avoid last-minute stress. Following all instructions mentioned on the admit card will ensure a smooth exam experience.

The RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 exam will be conducted from 7th May to 21st June 2026 in multiple phases across 200+ exam centres. The exam will take place in three shifts daily, morning, afternoon, and evening.