Rajasthan Board Releases Class 12 Supplementary Exam Result

RBSE 12th Supplementary exam result released on official website

RBSE Supplementary Result 2019: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the 12th supplementary exam result. The result is available on the board's official website. Apart from 12th Supplementary result, the board has also released Varishtha Upadhyaya Supplementary exam result. Students who appeared for either of the two supplementary exams can check their result using their examination roll number.

RBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official website for RBSE: http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step two: Click on the result link. There are two separate links for Senior Secondary Supplementary Exam result and Varishtha Upadhyaya Supplementary Result. make sure to click on the right link.

Step three: Enter your examination roll number.

Step four: Submit and check your result.

RBSE 12th Supplementary Result: Direct Link

RBSE Varishtha Upadhyaya Supplementary Result: Direct Link

Students should note that the result link is available on the board's official website and not on the official results portal of Rajasthan government (rajresults.nic.in).

About 34,000 students had registered for the supplementary exams conducted for class 12 students and Varishtha Upadhyaya exam.

Rajasthan Board had released the class 12 board exam result for Commerce and Science stream students on May 15 and for Arts stream students on May 22, 2019.

