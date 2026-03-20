Rajasthan Class 10 Result 2026: Will It Be Declared Along With 5th, 8th Results?

RBSE Rajasthan Class 10 Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has not yet confirmed the release date for the Class 10 board examination results 2026. Earlier reports had suggested that the results would be declared on March 20. However, speaking to The Indian Express, board officials confirmed that the RBSE Class 10 result 2026 will not be released on that date. Once announced, the result link will be activated on the official website as well as on the NDTV Board Exam Results 2026 page. Students will be able to access their scorecards by entering the required credentials.

The board conducted the exams from February 12 to 28, with a total of 10,68,078 students registered this year.

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Can Be Checked By Scanning This QR Code

According to The Indian Express, Board Secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore stated at a press conference that the Class 10 result will not be announced on March 20. The official date for the RBSE Class 10 result 2026 will be announced soon.

The board is expected to make an official notification regarding the date and time of the result declaration soon. The uncertainty over the final date has left students and parents anxious, prolonging their wait.

Some reports suggest that the Class 10 results could be announced alongside the results for Class 5 and Class 8 exams, with March 23 or 24 being widely discussed as possible dates. However, RBSE has not issued any official confirmation so far.

How To Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2026:

Visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the Class 10 result link.

Enter your roll number and submit.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Visit the Education page on NDTV.com and click on the "Board Exam Results 2026" link on the homepage.

Select your board and class.

Enter your roll number, name, and other required details, then click Submit.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Students are advised to regularly check the official RBSE website and other trusted portals for the latest updates regarding the Class 10 results.