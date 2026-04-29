RBI Grade B Notification 2026 Released, Apply Online Starts From Today April 29

The Reserve Bank of India has released the RBI Grade B Notification 2026 for recruitment to the post of Officers in Grade 'B'. The online application process begins from April 29, 2026 on the official website, rbi.org.
This recruitment drive is conducted for Grade B Officers in General, DEPR, and DSIM streams. A total of 60 vacancies have been announced. Interested candidates should complete the registration process before the closing date through RBI official website, rbi.org.in.
RBI Grade B Notification 2026 Important Dates
As per the official notification, the RBI Grade B Apply Online 2026 process starts on April 29, 2026 and will continue till May 20, 2026.
The important exam dates are as follows:
- Phase 1 Exam: June 13 and 14, 2026
- Phase 2 Exam: July 25 and 26, 2026
RBI Grade B Eligibility Criteria 2026
Candidates applying for RBI Grade B Notification 2026 must meet the required eligibility conditions.
- Age Limit: 21 to 30 years
- Educational Qualification: Graduation with minimum 60% marks for General category candidates
- Relaxation: Age relaxation is available for reserved category candidates as per rules
Separate educational qualifications are applicable for DEPR and DSIM posts.
RBI Grade B Selection Process
The selection process will be completed in three stages:
- Phase 1: Objective test
- Phase 2: Objective and descriptive papers
- Interview: Final stage
Phase 1 includes General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, and English Language. Phase 2 for the General stream includes Economic & Social Issues, Finance & Management, and English Writing Skills.
RBI Grade B Salary 2026
Selected candidates will receive a gross monthly salary of more than Rs 1.5 lakh along with allowances and other benefits.
Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification carefully before applying online.