Rajasthan SET Answer Key 2026 Released: Check Steps To Download, Subject-Wise Details

Rajasthan SET Answer Key 2026: The University of Kota has officially released the Rajasthan State Eligibility Test (SET) Answer Key 2026 on its official website, uok.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and download the subject-wise master set question paper along with the answer key PDF from the portal.

The exam was conducted on September 13, 2026 in offline mode to determine the eligibility for appointment as Assistant professor. The release of the answer key will help candidates to calculate their estimated scores before the release of the result.

The answer key PDF contains details such as the examination name, subject code, question paper series, question numbers for paper 1 and 2 and correct options.

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Rajasthan SET Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the Rajasthan STET answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website, uok.ac.in.

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the SET examination 2026 section.

Step 3: Then click on the "Master SET Question Paper with Answer" option.

Step 4: Once clicked, the subject-wise answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

Direct link to download answer key

Rajasthan SET 2026 Marking Scheme

Check the marking scheme for the examination below:

For every correct answer two marks will be awarded.

There is no negative mark provision.

No mark will be given to questions left unanswered and unattempted.

Candidates can calculate their probable score by comparing their response with the answer key.