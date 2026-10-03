Karnataka SET Hall Ticket 2026 Out: Check Steps To Download, Details

Karnataka SET 2026 Admit Card: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (SET) hall ticket 2026. Candidates who successfully registered for the exam can now download their admit card from the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The Karnataka SET exam is set to be conducted on October 11, 2026.

The hall ticket is an important document that contains important details such as candidate's name, gender, category, candidate's signature, applicant's photograph, exam centre address, exam timings etc.

Candidates are required to carry their admit card on the day of the examination, without the hall ticket applicants will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Karnataka SET Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

The Karnataka SET hall ticket has been released, candidates can check the steps provided below on how to download the admit card.

Step 1: Go to the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled "KSET 2026 Admit Card"

Step 3: Once clicked on the link a new login window will appear.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials such as application number, name and captcha code.

Step 5: The KSET admit card 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and save it for future reference.

Exam Guidelines

Karnataka SET 2026 consists of several exam-day guidelines for candidates. Aspirants are advised to adhere to the exam day guidelines strictly.

Aspirants need to reach the exam hall at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

Apart from the hall ticket, applicants must also carry a government authorised ID such as Aadhar card, PAN card, Driving license, etc.

Electronic items such as mobile phones, smartwatches, bluetooth, etc. are strictly banned inside the exam hall. Use of such items can lead to the candidature.

In case candidates find any errors in the details mentioned on the Karnataka SET 2026 hall ticket, then they must immediately report that discrepancy to the authorities.