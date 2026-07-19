Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2026: Option Entry Begins; Check Seat Allotment Dates

Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the first round counselling schedule for PGCET 2026 Working Professionals admissions to M.E., M.Tech. and M.Arch. programmes. Eligible candidates can now participate in the option entry process through the official KEA counselling portal.

As per the notification, candidates can exercise web options from 11 AM on July 21 to 11 AM on July 24, 2026. KEA will publish the mock seat allotment result on July 24, after which candidates will be allowed to modify, delete or reorder their preferences before the declaration of the final seat allotment result.

Direct Link: Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2026 Schedule

KEA PGCET 2026 Counselling: Important Dates

Candidates should note the revised first-round schedule below:

Seat Matrix and Fee Details: July 20, 2026 (after 4 PM)

July 20, 2026 (after 4 PM) Option Entry: July 21 (11 AM) to July 24 (11 AM), 2026

July 21 (11 AM) to July 24 (11 AM), 2026 Mock Seat Allotment Result: July 24, 2026 (after 6 PM)

July 24, 2026 (after 6 PM) Option Editing/Modification: July 24 (6 PM) to July 27 (11 AM), 2026

July 24 (6 PM) to July 27 (11 AM), 2026 Real Seat Allotment Result: July 27, 2026 (after 6 PM)

July 27, 2026 (after 6 PM) Choice Selection: July 28 (11 AM) to July 31 (11:59 PM), 2026

July 28 (11 AM) to July 31 (11:59 PM), 2026 Challan Download (Choice 1 & 2): July 28 (12 Noon) to August 1 (11 AM), 2026

July 28 (12 Noon) to August 1 (11 AM), 2026 Fee Payment (Choice 1 & 2): July 28 (1 PM) to August 3 (4 PM, banking hours)

July 28 (1 PM) to August 3 (4 PM, banking hours) Seat Confirmation Slip Download: Up to August 4, 2026

KEA PGCET 2026 Counselling: Important Instructions

Candidates should carefully exercise their course and college preferences within the notified timeline.

The mock allotment will help candidates review and revise their options before the final allotment.

Candidates allotted seats under Choice 1 or Choice 2 must download the challan and complete fee payment within the prescribed schedule.

Seat confirmation slips must be downloaded before the deadline.

KEA has clarified that no individual intimation will be sent to candidates regarding counselling events. Candidates should regularly visit the official website for updates.

Candidates should complete the option entry process within the stipulated dates and regularly monitor the KEA website for allotment and admission updates.