Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) Answer Key Out

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional answer key for the Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET). The DCET answer key is available on the official website and candidates can download the same and file objections against the same, if any, within three days from the date of announcement of the key answers in respect of any of the published answer key, along with the supporting documents & justification. Objections filed by the candidates without justification shall not be considered, said KEA. The DCET answer key was released on July 30.

The objections filed by the candidates will be reviewed before an Expert Committee, whose decision will be final for determination of the right answer key. The final answer key will be considered during evaluation for determination of merit order.

While declaring the DCET result, KEA would release three separate rank lists-for day engineering college courses, for evening engineering college courses (Bengaluru) and for evening engineering college courses (Mysuru).

