Karnataka DCET Counselling 2024: Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result Released

Karnataka DCET Counselling 2024: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2024 Round 1 provisional allotment result. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check the result by visiting the official website, keaonline.karnataka.gov.in.

They can access the results by entering their CET number.

Karnataka DCET Counselling 2024: Steps To Apply

Go to KEA's official website at kea.kar.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "Admissions" tab

Select 'Diploma CET provisional result 2024' from the options

Enter your login details

Check the seat allotment letter displayed on the screen and save it.

Take a printout for future reference

DCET 2024: Syllabus

The exam consists of 100 marks. It is divided into 5 sections, each containing 20 marks. These sections are as follows:

Engineering Mathematics

This covers subjects such as Matrices and Determinants, Straight Lines, Trigonometry, Differential Calculus and Applications, and Integral Calculus and Applications

Statistics & Analytics

This section covers subjects like Statistical Data Collection and Types, Summarization of Data, Measures of Location and Dispersion, and Introduction to Python Programming.

IT Skills

This section consists of Introduction to Basics of Coding, Design and Developing Web Pages, Business Process Automation/ERP, Introduction to Cloud and IoT Concepts, Cybersecurity, and Safety.

Fundamentals of Electrical & Electronics Engineering

This section consists of subjects like Electrical Safety, Electrical Fundamentals, Protective Devices and Wiring Circuits, Electrical Machines, Batteries and UPS, Introduction to Electronic Devices, and Digital Electronics.

Project Management Skills

This section covers subjects like Project Administration, Project Life Cycle, Project Planning, Scheduling and Monitoring, Project Control, Review, and Audit.