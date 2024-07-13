Karnataka DCET 2024 Options Entry Deadline Extended, Check Details Here

Karnataka DCET 2024: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has extended the last date for the Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2024 options entry, as per a valid High Court Interim Order. Candidates can now submit their options for the first round of seat allotment until July 15, 2024.

Candidates who have cleared NTTF as per the interim order will receive their results and be considered for seat allotment. These candidates should appear for document verification on July 13, 2024, at 2 PM at KEA Malleswaram, Bangalore. Please bring all original documents and two sets of photocopies.



DCET 2024: Syllabus

The exam consists of 100 marks. It is divided into 5 sections, each containing 20 marks. These sections are as follows:

Engineering Mathematics

This covers subjects such as Matrices and Determinants, Straight Lines, Trigonometry, Differential Calculus and Applications, and Integral Calculus and Applications.

Statistics & Analytics

This section covers subjects like Statistical Data Collection and Types, Summarization of Data, Measures of Location and Dispersion, and Introduction to Python Programming.

IT Skills

This section consists of Introduction to Basics of Coding, Design and Developing Web Pages, Business Process Automation/ERP, Introduction to Cloud and IoT Concepts, Cybersecurity, and Safety.

Fundamentals of Electrical & Electronics Engineering

This section consists of subjects like Electrical Safety, Electrical Fundamentals, Protective Devices and Wiring Circuits, Electrical Machines, Batteries and UPS, Introduction to Electronic Devices, and Digital Electronics.

Project Management Skills

This section covers subjects like Project Administration, Project Life Cycle, Project Planning, Scheduling and Monitoring, Project Control, Review, and Audit.