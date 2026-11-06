Rajasthan SET Result 2026 Out: Check Steps To Download, Statistics

Rajasthan SET Result 2026: The University of Kota (UoK) has officially released the Rajasthan State Eligibility Test (SET) result 2026 today, November 6. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download their result PDF from the official website, uok.ac.in. As per the result statistics a total of 9,191 candidates qualified for the examination. The result PDF contains the roll numbers of all the selected applicants.

The Rajasthan SET exam was held on September 13, 2026 for candidates seeking eligibility for Assistant Professor positions in various universities and colleges across the state of Rajasthan.

The exam-conducting body will release the scorecard of the qualified candidates a few weeks after the result declaration. Applicants will be able to download their e-certificate and scorecard using the SSO ID login.

Rajasthan SET 2026 Result: Steps to Download PDF

Provided below are steps for candidates to check their qualifying status:

Step 1: Visit the official website, uok.ac.in.

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the title link "Rajasthan SET 2026 Result".

Step 3: Once the link is clicked upon the resu;t PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Search your roll number using Ctrl+F

Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

Rajasthan SET Result 2026: Check Statistics

Candidates can check the important result statistics in the table given below:

Number of candidates registered: 1,77,901

Number of candidates Appeared: 1,39,383

Number of candidates qualified: 9,191

Candidates must regularly visit the official website for the upcoming updates regarding the scorecard release date.