MP SET 2025 Notification Released: Apply Online From October 25 At mppsc.mp.gov.in

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced the Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test (MP SET) 2025 notification. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official websites mppsc.mp.gov.in or mponline.gov.in starting October 25, 2025.

According to the notification, the last date to apply is November 20, 2025, while the correction window will remain open from October 30 to November 22, 2025. The MP SET Exam 2025 is scheduled for January 11, 2026.

Application Fee Details

SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and PwBD (Madhya Pradesh domicile): Rs 250 + Rs 40 portal fee

All other categories: Rs 500 + Rs 40 portal fee

Correction fee: Rs 50 per change

Candidates submitting applications after the deadline can still apply with a late fee of Rs 3,000 + Rs 40 portal fee between November 21 and 28, 2025. Those applying between November 29, 2025, and 10 days before the exam must pay a late fee of Rs 25,000 + Rs 40 portal fee.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a postgraduate degree or be in the final year of postgraduation from a recognized institution under the UGC Act, 1956.

General and OBC (creamy layer) candidates need 55% marks, while reserved category candidates require 50% marks.

Those awaiting results or currently studying in the final semester can apply provisionally.

Ph.D. holders who completed postgraduation before September 19, 1991 receive a 5% relaxation in marks.

Candidates with foreign postgraduate degrees must present an equivalence certificate from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi.

How to Apply for MP SET 2025

1. Visit mppsc.mp.gov.in.

2. Click on the link for MP SET 2025 Application Form.

3. Register by filling in the required details.

4. Complete the form, upload documents, and pay the application fee.

5. Review and submit the application.

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout for reference.

For detailed information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MPPSC.