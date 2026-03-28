Rajasthan RBSE Board 12th Result: Expected Date, Past Year Pass Percentages, Official Websites Here

RBSE Board 12th Result: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to release the Class 12 board examination result for all streams - Arts, Commerce and Science soon. Once released, students can check and download their result on the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan RBSE Board Class 12 Result Date

The Rajasthan Board Class 12 results are expected to be declared on March 31, 2026, according to Education Minister Madan Dilawar. The board will announce the results via a press conference to be held at its headquarters in Ajmer. Along with the Education Minister, board officials will also be present at the conference.

Pass Percentages Over The Years

Over the years, board exam pass percentages have remained consistently high across streams. In 2025, the Arts stream recorded a pass rate of 97.70 per cent, while Science and Commerce students achieved 94.43 per cent and 99.07 per cent respectively.

In 2024, Commerce once again topped the charts with a 98.95 per cent pass percentage, followed by Science at 97.73 per cent and Arts at 96.88 per cent.

The 2023 results highlighted strong performances by girls, with 97.39 per cent clearing the Science stream compared to 94.72 per cent boys, and 98.01 per cent girls passing in Commerce against 95.85 per cent boys.

In 2022, the Science stream saw a 97.53 per cent pass rate, while Commerce recorded 96.53 per cent. Earlier, in 2021, the overall pass percentage stood at an impressive 99.19 per cent.

How To Download Result?

Students can download their Class 12 examination results from the board's official websites or through the NDTV result checker.

The NDTV result checker allows students to access their board exam results while avoiding heavy traffic on the official websites.

The Rajasthan Class 12 examinations for the academic year 2025-2026 were held from February 12 to March 11, 2026.

How To Check RBSE Class 12 Result on Official Websites?

Visit the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the Class 12 result link on the homepage.

Enter your roll number and click on "Submit".

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Students can also use the NDTV result checker available here to avoid heavy traffic on the official websites.

How to Check Rajasthan Class 12 Result via NDTV