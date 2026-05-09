RSSB Lab Assistant Exam: Students In Jaipur Claim Wrong Location Caused Them To Miss Exam

Rajasthan RSSB Lab Assistant Exam 2026: A controversy erupted during the Lab Assistant recruitment examination in Jaipur today after several candidates alleged confusion over the exam venue location, leading to some aspirants missing the examination.

According to candidates, the issue occurred at an examination centre in Mansarovar, where the location displayed on Google Maps reportedly differed from the actual venue. Aspirants claimed that the examination centre was nearly 17 kilometres away from the location shown online, causing significant confusion and delays.

"We are all candidates who have come from various places, some from as far as 50 to 100 kilometres away, to take this exam. The location provided was incorrect; instead of this centre, it directed us to a location in Sanganer, beyond the airport. When we reached that location, we found some local people who had the contact number of the centre director. We are not sure how they got it, but we contacted the director, who then sent us the correct location," one of the students claimed.

"Because of the distance, nearly 17 kilometres, and the traffic we encountered, we were delayed. I spent 15 to 20 minutes in Mansarovar repeatedly searching for the location, but it kept directing me towards the airport," the student said.

"The people at the earlier location assured us that we would be allowed entry even if we were up to half an hour late. They specifically said we could enter as late as 11 a.m. However, despite arriving at 10:02 a.m., we were denied entry. The director is refusing to come out or speak with us. The institution itself provided the wrong location, and it is not the students' fault that we are late," he added.

Several candidates said they were unable to reach the actual venue on time and were consequently barred from appearing for the examination. Following the incident, agitated aspirants staged a protest outside the examination centre, demanding action over the alleged discrepancy in the address and location details.

Police personnel were also deployed outside the centre to maintain law and order as the protest intensified.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the matter.