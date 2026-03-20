Rajasthan Class 10 Board Exams 2026: Result To Be Declared On March 23, Confirms Board

Rajasthan Class 10 Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will now declare the Class 10 board examination results on March 23, 2026, according to its latest announcement. Once released, students can check and download their results from the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in - or via the NDTV result checker.

The result is expected to be announced through a press conference.

Earlier, the board had planned to announce the results on March 20 but later revised the date to strengthen the data verification process. As per information from the board headquarters in Ajmer, the additional time is being taken to ensure greater accuracy and transparency in the results.

The examinations were held from February 12 to 28, with a total of 10,68,078 students registered this year.

Students will be able to check their Rajasthan Class 10 result by scanning the QR code provided here.

It is expected that the RBSE Class 10 result will be issued along with Class 5 and 8 results on March 23, 2026.

How to Check RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Through Official Websites

Visit any of the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the Class 10 board result link on the homepage

Enter your roll number and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Direct Link To Check Result

How to Check Rajasthan Class 10 Result Through NDTV Board Exam Results Page

Visit the Education page on NDTV.com and click on the "Board Exam Results 2026" link

Select your board and class.

Enter your roll number, name, and required details, then click Submit

Your result will appear on the screen.

Official Websites to Check Rajasthan Class 10 Result