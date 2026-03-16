Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Registration Underway For 3,298 Posts, Apply Here

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2026: The Punjab Police Constable recruitment process for 2026 is currently underway for 3,298 posts across the District Cadre and the Armed Police Cadre. Interested candidates can apply for the posts until March 30 on the official website of Punjab Police - punjabpolice.gov.in.

Of the total 3,298 posts, 2,522 are for the District Police Cadre (including 825 posts reserved for women), while 776 posts (including 259 posts reserved for women) are for the Armed Police Cadre.

Who Can Apply for Punjab Police Constable?

Candidates aged between 18 and 28 years can apply for the posts. Age relaxation is applicable for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Ex-Servicemen, as per government rules.

Candidates should have passed Class 12 from a recognised board. Having studied Punjabi at the matriculation level is mandatory. For Ex-servicemen, the minimum required qualification is Class 10.

How to Apply?

Visit the official application link.

Click on "Register Here."

Enter the required details.

Click on "Submit" to complete the registration process.

After registration, log in using your registration number and password.

Apply for the respective cadre-wise post.

Once the process is completed, you will be successfully registered for the Police Constable post.

The application fee is Rs 550 for all candidates except Ex-servicemen, who need to pay Rs 500.

Selection Process

The selection process for the Police Constable post includes a Computer-Based Test (CBT), Physical Screening Test (PST), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), followed by Document Verification (DV).