Punjab Police Issues Recruitment Notification For 1,746 Constable Posts, Check Details

Punjab Police Recruitment 2025: Punjab Police has released a recruitment notification for constable positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,746 vacancies across the organisation. The online registration process will begin on February 21 and conclude on March 13.

Vacancy Details



Constables in District Police Cadre: 1,261 posts

Constables in Armed Police Cadre: 485 posts



Eligibility Criteria



Applicants must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent qualification from a recognized board or university. The age limit for applicants is between 18 and 28 years.

Selection Process



The recruitment process includes:

Stage 1: Common Application Form (CAF) and Computer-Based Test (CBT) with multiple-choice questions

Stage 2: Physical Screening Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT), both qualifying in nature

Stage 3: Document Scrutiny

Application Fee

General category: Rs 1,200

Ex-Servicemen of Punjab State only/ Lineal Descendants of ESM: Rs 500

SC/ST and EWS category: Rs 700

Candidates must pay the application fee online, as no other payment modes will be accepted. For further details, applicants are advised to visit the official website of Punjab Police.