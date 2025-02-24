Punjab Police Begins Registration For 1,746 Constable Posts, Check Details

Punjab Police Recruitment 2025: Punjab Police has started the registration process for constable recruitment. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,746 vacancies across the organization. The online registration process begins on February 21 and concludes on March 13.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Constables in District Police Cadre: 1,261 posts

Constables in Armed Police Cadre: 485 posts

Punjab Police Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have passed Class 12 or hold an equivalent qualification from a recognised board or university. The age limit for applicants is 18 to 28 years.

Punjab Police Constable Result 2024: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Visit the official website: punjabpolice.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the 'Recruitment' section on the homepage

Step 3. Select 'Punjab Police Recruitment - 2025' and click on apply

Step 4. Fill in the form with the required details and click 'Submit'

Step 5. Make the payment and save the form

Step 6. Take a printout for future reference

Punjab Police Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The recruitment process includes:

Stage 1: Common Application Form (CAF) and Computer-Based Test (CBT) with multiple-choice questions

Stage 2: Physical Screening Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT), both qualifying in nature

Stage 3: Document Scrutiny

Punjab Police Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

General category: Rs 1,200

Ex-Servicemen of Punjab State only/ Lineal Descendants of ESM: Rs 500

SC/ST and EWS category: Rs 700

Candidates must pay the application fee online, as no other payment modes will be accepted. For further details, applicants are advised to visit the official website of Punjab Police.