Punjab Police Constable Result To Be Out Soon, Check Steps To Download

Punjab Police Constable Result 2024 : The Punjab Police will soon announce the official result for the Punjab Police Constable Exam 2024. Candidates who have taken the exam can download the result by visiting the official website, punjabpolice.gov.in, once it is released.
The exam was held from July 1 to August 16, 2024. Candidates can raise objections until August 23, 2024.
Punjab Police Constable Result 2024: Steps To Download
- Go to the official website, punjabpolice.gov.in
- Click on the 'Recruitment' section on the homepage
- Click 'Punjab Police Recruitment - 2024'
- Navigate to the link for 'Recruitment Portal for the Posts of Constables in Punjab Police (District and Armed Cadre 2024)'
- Click on the result link
- Check the result and download it
- Take a printout for future reference
Punjab Police Constable Exam 2024: Selection Process
The selection process consists of three stages as follows:
Stage I: A Computer-Based Test (CBT) with multiple-choice questions (MCQs)
Stage II: Physical Screening Test (PST) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Both are qualifying tests.
Stage III: Document verification.
Punjab Police Constable 2024: Educational Qualifications
Candidates must have passed 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized Education Board/University. However, if the candidate is an Ex-Serviceman, the minimum educational qualification required will be Matriculation.