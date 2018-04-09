PSEB Class 10, 12 Board Exam Results Expected This Month As per the official statement given by Education Minister Aruna Chaudhury in March, the class 10, 12 board exam results will be declared this month.

Share EMAIL PRINT PSEB Result 2018 For Class 10, 12 In April; Know More New Delhi: As per the official statement given by Education Minister Aruna Chaudhury in March, the class 10, 12 board exam results will be declared this month. The Minister announced the same at a Press Conclave in Punjab Bhawan in March 2018, reported Punjab Kesari. Punjab School Education Board, PSEB had decided to declare the class 10, 12 results within 15 days of the completion of the exam so that students won't have to mention 'result awaited' in the application form for higher education. The results will be held available at result hosting website indiaresults.com. Result related updates can be found at the official website of the Board at pseb.ac.in.



On the day of Maths paper, after reports of paper leak the Board cancelled the exam. the exam was however held on 31 March.



In 2016, class 10 students had a 'poor' performance. Taking a serious note of the poor performance of students, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh issued strict instructions to the Education Minister to prepare a blueprint for raising the standards of learning in the state. The chief minister also directed the finance department to make all necessary funds available to the education department for undertaking urgent measures to improve the quality of education and infrastructure in government schools.



