PSEB Class 10, 12 Board Result To Be Declared Within 15 Days Of Exam Punjab School Education Board, PSEB, will declare the class 10, 12 board exam results with 15 days of completion of the exam.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT PSEB Class 10, 12 Board Exam: Date Sheet, Result Date, Schedule, Other Details New Delhi: In what can be said as the biggest news for students, Punjab School Education Board (commonly known as PSEB), will declare the class 10, 12 board exam results within 15 days of the completion of the same. 'The announcement has been made by Education Minister Aruna Chaudhury on Tuesday at a Press Conclave in Punjab Bhawan. Declaring the result within 15 days will not keep students waiting for it; students won't have to mention 'result awaited' in the application form for higher education,' reports the Punjab Kesari.



In addition to this, Krishan Kumar Secretary School Education has said that for evaluation of answer scripts, 400 centres have been decided this year instead of 168. 'Instead of 168 centres, the Board has decided for 400 evaluation centres this year. To curb malpractices during exam, 217 exam centres will be equipped with CCTV cameras,' reports the leading daily.



In PSEB 2016 board exam, class 10 students had a 'poor' performance. Taking a serious note of the poor performance of students, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh issued strict instructions to Education Minister Aruna Chaudhary to prepare a blueprint for raising the standards of learning in the state. The chief minister also directed the finance department to make all necessary funds available to the education department for undertaking urgent measures to improve the quality of education and infrastructure in government schools, an official spokesperson said.



Click here for more Education News



In what can be said as the biggest news for students, Punjab School Education Board (commonly known as PSEB), will declare the class 10, 12 board exam results within 15 days of the completion of the same. 'The announcement has been made by Education Minister Aruna Chaudhury on Tuesday at a Press Conclave in Punjab Bhawan. Declaring the result within 15 days will not keep students waiting for it; students won't have to mention 'result awaited' in the application form for higher education,' reports the Punjab Kesari.In addition to this, Krishan Kumar Secretary School Education has said that for evaluation of answer scripts, 400 centres have been decided this year instead of 168. 'Instead of 168 centres, the Board has decided for 400 evaluation centres this year. To curb malpractices during exam, 217 exam centres will be equipped with CCTV cameras,' reports the leading daily. In PSEB 2016 board exam, class 10 students had a 'poor' performance. Taking a serious note of the poor performance of students, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh issued strict instructions to Education Minister Aruna Chaudhary to prepare a blueprint for raising the standards of learning in the state. The chief minister also directed the finance department to make all necessary funds available to the education department for undertaking urgent measures to improve the quality of education and infrastructure in government schools, an official spokesperson said.