Punjab Board Cancels Class 12 Maths Exam After Alleged Paper Leak

PSEB was supposed to conduct the exam today from 2 pm. Following reports of question paper leak the Board has decided to cancel the exam.
On 15 March, few hours before the exam, images of Accountancy paper were circulated on WhatsApp. However CBSE denied that the paper was leaked even as the Delhi government ordered an inquiry into the allegations. In a statement, the board said all the seals had been found intact at exam centres. It is not known whether every centre in Delhi was checked. The CBSE said some 'miscreants tried to play mischief by circulating messages through WhatsApp and other social media to disturb the sanctity of examinations. CBSE has decided to take strict action against such activities. An FIR is being lodged, said the Board.
The exam for regular and open school students is being conducted together. The board exams for class 12 students (including open school students) has begun from February 28 and the exam for class 10 students (including open school students) began on March 12.
