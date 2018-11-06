President Accepts Motihari University Vice Chancellor Arvind Aggarwal's Resignation: Sources

The HRD ministry received complaints that Prof Agarwal lied about a foreign education to get the job.

President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the resignation of Mahatma Gandhi Central University (MGCU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind Kumar Agarwal who has been under the government's radar for allegedly giving false information while applying for the post, sources said Tuesday. The V-C of the Bihar-based central university had tendered his resignation last month over allegations that he fudged his academic credentials to get the post. The HRD Ministry had last week forwarded his resignation to Kovind, who is the Visitor to the university.

"The President has accepted Agarwal's resignation and he is likely to be relieved by November 15," a source said.

The ministry received complaints that Prof Agarwal lied about a foreign education to get the job. He did not pursue his Ph.D at a German institute as claimed, and actually got the degree from the University of Rajasthan, it was complained.

When contacted, Prof Agarwal refused to comment on the issue.

He was appointed as the first V-C of MGCU in Motihari by the government in February 2016 from a panel of three names submitted by the search-cum-selection committee.

Prof Agarwal is the ninth central university head to come under the scanner ever since the NDA government took charge.

The HRD Ministry had fired V-Cs of Visva Bharati University, Pondicherry University and Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University for academic, administrative and financial irregularities. Inquiries were initiated against heads of Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia, IGNOU, Tripura University and Allahabad University, but were either closed or put on the backburner.

