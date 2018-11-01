Resignation Of Bihar-Based Central Univ V-C Sent To President: Sources

The HRD Ministry Wednesday forwarded the resignation of Mahatma Gandhi Central University (MGCU) vice-chancellor and sent it to the President for approval. President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the visitor to the university will take a final call on Vice Chancellor Arvind Agarwal's resignation, sources in the ministry said.

The V-C of the Bihar-based central university had tendered his resignation over allegations of he fudging his academic credentials to get the post.

Agarwal has been under the government's radar for allegedly giving false information in his application.

The ministry has received complaints that Agarwal lied about a foreign education to get the job and he did not pursue his Ph.D at a German institute as claimed, and actually got the degree from the University of Rajasthan.

When contacted, Agarwal refused to comment on the issue.

He was appointed as the first V-C of MGCU in Motihari by the incumbent government in February 2016 from a panel of three names submitted by the search-cum-selection committee.

