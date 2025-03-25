Advertisement

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration To Close On March 31, Check Steps To Apply

The PM Internship Scheme 2025 is a government initiative designed to provide valuable internship opportunities to young individuals.

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Candidates can apply online application by visiting official website.
PM Internship Scheme 2025: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) Will close registration window for the PM Internship Scheme 2025 on March 31, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online application by visiting the official website, pminternship.mca.gov.in. 

The official website reads: "This groundbreaking initiative empowers India's youth by providing real-world work experience, bridging the gap between academic learning and practical work environments. Whether you're a recent graduate or still in your educational journey, this scheme offers a valuable stepping stone to kickstart your career."


PM Internship Scheme 2025: Steps To register

Step 1. Visit official website, pminternship.mca.gov.in
Step 2. Click on the register link on the homepage
Step 3. You will be redirected to new page 
Step 4. Fill the registration details and click on submit 
Step 5. A resume will be created on the portal based on the information provided by the candidates
Step 6. Apply for upto 5 internship opportunities based on preferences- location, sector, functional role and qualifications 
Step 7. Save the application form


PM Internship Scheme 2025: Eligibility criteria

  • Passed 10th, 12th, ITI, Polytechnic, or Diploma courses
  • Fresh graduates from non-premier institutions
  • ITI: Matriculation + ITI in relevant trade
  • Diploma: Intermediate + AICTE-recognised diploma
  • Degree: Bachelor's degree from UGC/AICTE-recognised university
  • Age: 18 to 24 years (relaxation for OBC/SC/ST)

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Benefits

  • Rs 5,000 monthly stipend
  • One-time payment of Rs 6,000
  • Gain real-life work experience

The PM Internship Scheme is a government initiative designed to provide valuable internship opportunities to young individuals, bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world experience. The program offers 12-month internships in top 500 companies, targeting youth aged 21-24 from low-income households. The pilot phase aims to benefit 1.25 lakh youth, with an ambitious five-year goal to facilitate internships for one crore young individuals.

