PM Internship Scheme 2025: Registration Deadline Extended, Check Steps To Apply

PM Internship Scheme 2025: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has extended the registration deadline for the PM Internship Scheme 2025 to April 22, 2025. This scheme provides 12-month internships in top 500 companies, aiming to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world experience.

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Age: 21 to 24 years old (with relaxation for OBC/SC/ST candidates)

Education: Minimum Class 10 pass, ITI, Polytechnic, or Diploma holders, and fresh graduates from non-premier institutions

Income: Family income not exceeding Rs 8 lakh per annum

Employment: Not in full-time employment or regular education

The official website reads: "PM Internship Scheme is a significant step toward creating a skilled, empowered, and knowledgeable workforce that can contribute meaningfully to the nation's progress."

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Benefits

Monthly Stipend: Rs 5,000

One-time Payment: Rs 6,000

Real-life Work Experience: Gain hands-on experience in top companies

Insurance Coverage: Included under government insurance schemes

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Visit the Official Website: pminternship.mca.gov.in

Step 2. Click on "Apply Now" or "Youth Registration" and authenticate your mobile number with an OTP

Step 3. Provide personal and academic details

Step 4. Educational certificates, government-issued ID proof, and income certificate

Step 5. Choose up to 5 preferences based on location, sector, functional role, and qualifications

Step 6. Submit your application and save the confirmation

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Program Details

The PM Internship Scheme offers a 12-month internship experience, with at least 50% of the time spent in actual industry exposure. The program targets 1.25 lakh youth in its pilot phase and aims to facilitate internships for one crore young individuals over the next five years.